Promotion of Agri sector top priority:MNA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PMLN) and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for petroleum and gas on Tuesday said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of our country's economy and the government was committed to bring reforms in the sector.

While talking to APP here,he said the federal government was striving hard to resolve agriculture sector issues on priority.

He said that recent rains and floods incurred huge losses to agriculture as well as livestock sector and efforts were being made to provide relief to the affected people.In this regard,Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shareef recently launched farmer package,he highlighted.