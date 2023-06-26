Open Menu

Promotion Of Agro-based Industry Vital: Tasneem Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi Monday stressed the need for promotion of the agro-based industry.

He said agro-industry contributes to GDP, earns foreign exchange through exports, promotes rural development, ensures food security, and adds value to agricultural products.

Talking to APP, he said a strong and vibrant agro-based industry was crucial for sustainable economic growth, poverty reduction and overall developments.

He said the agro-based industry was crucial for ensuring food security in Pakistan. With a growing population, it is essential to have a robust agricultural sector that could produce an adequate quantity of food to meet the domestic demand, he added.

He said value-added products from the agro-based industry, such as processed foods, textiles, leather goods, and pharmaceuticals, had a higher value in both domestic and international markets, contributing to higher revenues and economic growth.

He said agriculture had long been the backbone of Pakistan's economy, employing a large portion of the population that encompasses various sectors, including crop production, livestock farming, dairy, poultry, fisheries, and food processing.

