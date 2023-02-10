Promotion of all languages spoken in different parts of KP stressed

Ghandhara Hindko Board General Secretary Muhammad Zia-ud-Din, while laying stress on promotion of all the languages being spoken in the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular, has said prejudice in this regard is highly lamentable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Ghandhara Hindko board General Secretary Muhammad Zia-ud-Din, while laying stress on promotion of all the languages being spoken in the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular, has said prejudice in this regard is highly lamentable.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Zia-ud-Din, who is striving for promotion and preservation of Hindko language from the platform of Ghandhara Hindko Board, said there were seven languages being spoken in different areas of KP.

The promotion and preservation of all the languages was a constitutional right of the people, therefore, the concerned departments should not focus on any single language, Zia demanded.

He said, "Division of people into different languages and ethnicities is made by our Creator and no one should be given preference over others." He also gave a reference to a recently held gathering about languages where people from a single language were invited and others were ignored.

Zia said it was deplorable that researchers and scholars of other languages were not invited to the literary gathering.

He said prejudice and discord were the main reason behind the downfall of nations and these immoral practices should be shunned at all levels.