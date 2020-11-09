UrduPoint.com
Promotion Of Allama Iqbal's Philosophy, Thought Still Vital For Best Training Of Youth: Qureshi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Promotion of Allama Iqbal's philosophy, thought still vital for best training of youth: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that promotion of the philosophy and thought of Allama Muhammad Iqbal was still vital for the best training of the country's youth.

Today is the birth anniversary of that personality who is known as thinker of Pakistan, great philosopher and Hakeem-ul-Ammat," he said in his special message on the occasion Iqbal Day.

The Foreign Minister said they should never forget that a free and sovereign state in which they were leading their independent lives was the realization of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's dream.

He said that as the poetry of Allama Iqbal represented Quran and Sunnah, it still was a beacon of guidance for them.

The Foreign Minister said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal provided Muslims of the sub-continent with the capabilities of awareness and wisdom as well as the spirit of faith.

