Promotion of art & culture sectors key drivers for Pakistan' socio-economic growth: Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah said on Thursday that the country's main sector of arts and culture promotion will soon play an important role in our economic development.

"Pakistani art and culture was playing a significant contribution to our sustainable development goals, fostering social, economic, and environmental development", he said while talking to a private news channel.

"Culture and creative economy has the potential to not only support the recovery of the country's economy but transform

it", he added.

He said we had devised a comprehensive plan for promoting regional languages as it would help to promote the rich culture of the provinces, adding, that artists need to promote a soft image of Pakistan worldwide through their talents.

The main purpose of the new cultural policy is to work for the revival of cultural organizations and the promotion of art and culture as no nation can develop by putting its culture behind it.

Replying to a question, the minister said that Pakistan is blessed with a huge number of ancient and historic places, adding, that these places keep us linked to our past and conserve our culture and customs for centuries.

Pakistan is a treasury of ancient culture and customs through centuries, he added.

Pakistan needs massive financial resources, administrative capacity and effective governance to protect and promote its cultural heritage which is also going to help in economic growth, he added.

The minister further expressed his concern over the decline of drama production at Pakistan Television (ptv), stressing the need to revive the local drama industry with quality content.

He said that no country could move forward unless its people had a strong cultural identity connecting them to their motherland.

To another question, he said youth volunteer groups and forums have also been established to actively engage with relevant departments, fostering their future leadership roles in promoting inclusively.

In his concluding words he also urged that the nation should give huge respect to their artists and cultures and play a collective role in its promotion at the international level through media platforms.