Promotion of brotherhood, mutual respect, religious tolerance essential for durable peace: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said durable peace would be maintained in the country and the province by promotion of brotherhood, mutual respect, religious tolerance and harmony.

He said in this regard, we are fortunate that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights, religious freedom and full freedom of expression to all minorities living in Pakistan and does not allow any discrimination on religious grounds.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Gospel Assemblies Church led by Senior Pastor Wilson Fazal at Governor House here.

Pastor Bishop Willem John was also present on the occasion.

Appreciating the valuable services of the religious minorities of the province especially the Christian community in the fields of education and health, the Governor said they have rendered valuable services in various walks of life.

He said the minorities were performing well in the struggle for the growth and prosperity of the province.

He urged all moderate and enlightened people of the province that they would play their positive role in promoting respect for each others religions and differences of opinion in the society.

The Governor hoped that the Christian community would continue their positive constructive role for the economic development, political stability of the country and the nation.