Promotion Of Business Activities, Key Focus Of PTI Govt, Says Shibli Faraz

Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:39 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the business community was the lifeline of country's economy and current government's key focus was on facilitating them in promoting trade activities

Addressing the business community after inaugurating auditorium in the Export Display Centre building of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), he said the contribution of business community in economic progress in unprecedented and unmatched In the past, the business community was not given the importance it deserved, the minister said and added he understood the problems and issues of business community and would extend all possible help for resolving their issues.

Syed Shibli Faraz said that the business community should identify the opportunities of joint ventures in foreign countries and added the government would facilitate them in their materialization.

He said business community extended support to the government during COVID-19 pandemic and the government was taking steps to protect their respect and ensure dignity in the society. Due to the prudent decisions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, economic activities have been restored in the country, he added.

He congratulated Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) for constructing a state-of-the-art auditorium in its new building and stressed that Federal ministers of finance, commerce and other business related ministries should hold policy dialogues at this facility to evolve consensus on economic policies.

He said the government would support ICCI in strengthening industry-academia linkages and promoting entrepreneurship.

In his welcome address, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the basic purpose of constructing an auditorium in the new building of ICCI was to hold policy dialogue with federal ministers on budget and other business related policies.

He said the business community was the fourth pillar of the economy and key stakeholder in the economic development of the country, therefore, the government should formulate economic policies in consultation with them that would put the country on the path of sustainable economic growth.

The ICCI would utilize the auditorium to promote industry-academia linkages along with promoting start-up businesses and companies, he added.

Khalid Javed, Chairman ICCI Construction Committee gave a detailed briefing about the construction of the Export Display Centre building and auditorium. He thanked all the former Presidents of ICCI for contributing in their respective tenures towards the construction of the new building and auditorium.

He also thanked the donors and vendors for their material support in completion of the export display centre building and the auditorium.

Ms. Sajida Zulfiqar MNA, Mian Akram Farid Chairman Founder Group, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Khalid Javed, Abdul Rauf Alam, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Tariq Sadiq, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Mian Shaukat Masud, Zafar Bakhtawari, Nasir Qureshi, Malik Sohail Hussain, Khalid Chaudhry and large number of business community were present on the occasion.

