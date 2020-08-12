Promotion of construction, SMEs sectors to boost economic activity, create jobs: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the promotion of construction, and the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sectors was the government's priority to boost economic activity and create jobs for the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the promotion of construction, and the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sectors was the government's priority to boost economic activity and create jobs for the youth.

Chairing a meeting to review the economic activity revived following the government's incentives package for the construction sector, and development of various housing projects, the prime minister said the government would take all out measures to facilitate the business community.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider and secretaries of the relevant Federal ministries and prominent businessman Arif Habib attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that the economic indicators had improved consequent to the government's policies.

Contrary to the world, Pakistan had not only successfully contained the COVID-related losses to the economy but also ensured the revival of business activity with the downturn of the coronavirus cases.

Representing the business community, particularly construction companies and investors, Arif Habib apprised the prime minister of the developments that took place in the fields of fertilizers, steel, real estate and other sectors during the month of July.

He thanked the prime minister for the incentives package to the construction industry, introduction of online and easy approval processes, what, he said, had boosted the morale of the industry. He said for the first time, the commercial banks were encouraging the construction sector in pursuance of the government's policies.

Arif Habib also assured the prime minister to launch a construction project of his company spread over 106 million square feet valuing billions of rupees and briefed him about its significance.