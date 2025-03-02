Promotion of cultural heritage among top priorities of govt: CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said that the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage is among the top priorities of the government.

Congratulating Baloch nation on celebration of Baloch Culture Day in his message, the Chief Minister said that Baloch Culture is a manifestation of our cultural identity saying that the culture of Balochistan is a symbol of traditions, hospitality and bravery.

“Connecting the younger generation with our culture and traditions is the need of the hour”, he said adding that the civilization and culture of Balochistan gives a message of peace and love to the world.

He said that the demonstration of unity and solidarity of all tribes on Baloch Culture Day is welcome, the Balochistan government is taking all possible steps to promote cultural activities.