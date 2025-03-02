Open Menu

Promotion Of Cultural Heritage Among Top Priorities Of Govt: CM Bugti

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Promotion of cultural heritage among top priorities of govt: CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said that the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage is among the top priorities of the government.

Congratulating Baloch nation on celebration of Baloch Culture Day in his message, the Chief Minister said that Baloch Culture is a manifestation of our cultural identity saying that the culture of Balochistan is a symbol of traditions, hospitality and bravery.

“Connecting the younger generation with our culture and traditions is the need of the hour”, he said adding that the civilization and culture of Balochistan gives a message of peace and love to the world.

He said that the demonstration of unity and solidarity of all tribes on Baloch Culture Day is welcome, the Balochistan government is taking all possible steps to promote cultural activities.

Recent Stories

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

2 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

2 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

2 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

2 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

3 hours ago
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

3 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

3 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

3 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

4 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan