Promotion of Devanagri script in IIOJK opposed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A civil society organization, the Group of Concerned Citizens, has expressed its concern over the promotion of the Devanagri script instead of the Persian style for the Kashmiri language, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Srinagar-based Group that includes former bureaucrats, vice chancellors and academicians in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that the Devanagri script, written from left to right, is used to write the Sanskrit, Hindi and Marathi languages.

They maintained that the decision to impose Devanagri script had raised genuine apprehensions about the future of the Kashmiri language. The civil society members said that Nastaliq style is the standard system of writing the Kashmiri language and is also a repository of cultural heritage and identity of the Kashmiri people. They also mentioned the threat posed to urdu due to the new Bill introduced in the Indian Parliament.

In what testifies collusion between the fascist Modi government and top judiciary, Indian Supreme Court has refused to hear a petition seeking probe into the killing of three innocent Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter by Indian troops in Shopian district on July 18, this year.

The petition was filed by the J&K Reconciliation Front through its Chairman Dr Sandeep Mawa. Advocate Salih Pirzada who represented the petitioner before the court told the media that he had to withdraw the petition after the Supreme Court had asked him to withdraw it or the court would dismiss it.

Meanwhile, people living in the Ladakh region of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have expressed serious concern about their land and jobs with most of them demanding restoration of pre-August 5, 2019 status of the territory.

Political leaders including Chering Dorjey and Rinchen Namgyal told media that insecurity among the people had mounted amid fears of loss of identity, jobs, land and rich culture. Sajjad Hussain, a young political face from the region, said that the people from Kargil had not accepted the union territory status.

As per an article published in New Delhi based news website The Wire, a petition has been filed by 40 Israeli citizens in the country's Supreme Court demanding that Israeli police be prevented from training Indian police officers involved in severe rights abuses in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.