Promotion of echo-friendly agri technology to help combat smog: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Promotion of eco-friendly agricultural technology will help combat various challenges

This was stated by Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad

Khan while addressing Rice Field Farmers Day arranged by Water Management Research

Center (WMRC), UAF in which rice harvesting on beds with Kubota combine harvesters

was demonstrated.

The vice chancellor was the chief guest while Government College University (GCU) Lahore

former vice chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, and 16-member Asian Development Bank

team also attended. More than 100 rice farmers witnessed the technology.

Principal Officer PRP Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Chairman PBG Prof Dr Azeem Iqbal, Prof Dr Asif Kamran,

Director Farm Dr Shahid Inbe Zameer, Hall Warden Dr Muhammad Tayyib, Dr Zaheer Ahmad

and others were also present.