Promotion Of Economic Activities Crucial To Achieve Targets: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht on Thursday said that promotion of economic activities were crucial to achieve the target of balanced economic growth in all district of Punjab and for it the government had evolved a short term and a long term planning.

He said that under short term planning a five year growth strategy had been chalked out and for long term planning a 30 years long business plan was developed under the name of Punjab Spatial Strategy (PSS) prepared by the Urban Unit, adding, the provincial growth was planned in accordance with the capacity of the district under (PSS).

He said the government would make investments in agriculture, industry and services sectors to ensure stable and long term growth of the province.

The minister while launching PSS ceremony said the strategy was chalked out keeping the ground realities of all districts of Punjab in sight which would pave way for the government future planning and set right direction.

He said south Punjab districts were the most backwards in the province. The region consisted of 17 districts, 33 percent of population, was ignored in budget allocations during the last five years as only 28 percent budget was allocated for the south region and only 17 percent utilized, he added.

The minister claimed the current government not only increased the budget of south Punjab but was also ensuring the utilization of allocated resources.

He said first time any government gave priority to social sector for economic growth and the government was committed to imlement the PSS in letter and spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Dr Salman Shah said that in the next three decades manpower of Punjab would grow tremendously for which new jobs would be required.

He said Punjab would become an international market through implementing the PSS and in a better position as compared to the other international markets.

He stressed the need to implement the PSS from the day first and make all investments in right directions.

The launching ceremony was also addressed by the Secretary Planning and Development board and CEO of Urban Unit.

