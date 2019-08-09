Promotion of economic activities crucial to achieve targets: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht on Friday said that promotion of economic activities were crucial to achieve the target of balanced economic growth in all district of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht on Friday said that promotion of economic activities were crucial to achieve the target of balanced economic growth in all district of Punjab

For the purpose, the government had made short-term and long-term plans, he added.

The minister said that under the short-term plan, a five-year growth strategy had been chalked out, and under the long-term strategy, a 30-year business plan had been chalked out under the name of Punjab Spatial Strategy (PSS), prepared by the Urban Unit. The provincial growth had been planned in accordance with the capacity of the district under the PSS, he added.

Hashim said that the government would make investments in agriculture, industry and services sectors to ensure stable and long-term growth of the province.

He said the PSS had been chalked out keeping in sight the ground realities of all districts of Punjab, which would pave the way for the government's future planning.

South Punjab districts had been the most backward in the province. The region consisted of 17 districts, 33 per cent of population, was ignored in the budgetary allocations during the last five years, as only 28 per cent budget was allocated for the south region and only 17 per cent was utilised, he added.

The minister said the incumbent government not only increased the budget for south Punjab but was also ensured utilisation of the allocated resources.

He said that for the first time, any government has given priority to social sector for economic growth. He said the government was committed to implementing the PSS in letter and spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Dr Salman Shah said that in the next three decades, manpower of Punjab would grow tremendously for which new jobs would be required.

He said that Punjab would become an international market through implementing the PSS and in a better position as compared to the other international markets.

He stressed the need to implement the PSS from the day one and make all investments in the right direction.

The PSS launching ceremony was also addressed by Secretary Planning and Development board and CEO of Urban Unit.