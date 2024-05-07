Promotion of education must for development of any nation : DSP

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan said that promotion of education was must for development of any nation or country.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony was held in connection with the ongoing enrollment campaign 2024-25 here at Government Primary School No: 1, Dera Ismail Khan.

DSP City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan was the chief guest of the ceremony, who expressed his compassion towards students. He said that promotion of education was must for development of any nation or country.

“The future of the country is linked with the young generation and parents should enroll their children in government schools,” he appealed. He also lauded the efforts of School’s Head teacher Kamran Saleem, school staff and students for their good performance in education as well as in extra-curricular activities.

On this occasion, the students were carrying different placards inscribed with slogans of importance of education. They also presented tableaus and delivered speeches on different topics.