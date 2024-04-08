Open Menu

Promotion Of Education Stressed For Country’s Development

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Station Commander Dera, Brigadier Amir Hayat has underlined the need for paying more attention towards promotion of education in order to achieve a bright future for the country

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Station Commander Dera, Brigadier Amir Hayat has underlined the need for paying more attention towards promotion of education in order to achieve a bright future for the country.

He was speaking at the annual prize distribution ceremony held at Cantonment board school and College Dera.

Addressing students, parents, and officials, Brigadier Hayat emphasized that students were the architects of the future and stressed the importance of prioritizing education to ensure the prosperity and development of the country.

He emphasized that societal transformation could only be achieved through the promotion of education.

He encouraged students to shoulder their responsibilities as future citizens and to strive for excellence in all their endeavors.

The ceremony, attended by Cantt Board's Connotation Executive Officer Waqar Ahmed, Principal Ms Uzma, students, and parents, was marked by various presentations showcasing the talents of the students.

These included stirring renditions of the national anthem, vibrant tableaus, captivating sketches, and thought-provoking speeches.

Students also displayed their creativity through handcrafted models, reflecting their dedication to learning and innovation.

APP/slm

