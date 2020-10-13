UrduPoint.com
Promotion Of Education Termed Only Path To Eliminate S Punjab's Backwardness

Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:05 PM

Promotion of education termed only path to eliminate S Punjab's backwardness

Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Eitasham Anwar on Tuesday said promotion of education is the only way forward to remove the deprivations of South Punjab for which comprehensive planning is underway

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Eitasham Anwar on Tuesday said promotion of education is the only way forward to remove the deprivations of South Punjab for which comprehensive planning is underway.

He said this while addressing an unveiling ceremony of District Muzaffargarh Gazette here.

ADC F Jam Aftab, CEO Education, Kausar Hussain, Deputy Director Information, Muhammad Shahzad, Principal Sardar Korey Khan school, Rana Tahir Bashir and others were in attendance.

He stated that Punjab Government has earmarked special funds for this purpose adding that establishment of varsity was utmost necessary in Muzaffargarh.

About Gazette of the city, the secretary informed that it was a herculean task to compile an authentic history within short span of time.

" We composed it successfully and now Punjab Govt has directed all Deputy Commissioners to compile gazette of their cities on this pattern," Dr Eitsham said and added that he had special attachment with Muzaffargarh.

He urged upon media and society to play its role for accomplishment of building mausoleum of Sardar Korey Khan who was an acclaimed personality of the city.

Principal Govt Post Graduate College, Masood Akhtar lauded the services of Dr Eitasham as DC Muzaffarrgah adding that his steps for changes in education system should be followed.

He stated that people of the area have high hopes with him as secretary education too.Prof Iftikhar Hashmi, Masood Nadeem and others also spoke.

