Promotion of education top priority of Govt; says Arslan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan islam Shaikh has said that promotion of education at grossroots level was on top of the government agenda adding that no nation could achieve its goals without education.

Speaking to a delegation at his residence here on Wednesday, he said the government had focused its attention on equal education facilities to boys and girls.

He said that Sindh Government was investing billion of rupees for developing education sector and it was the prime responsibility of education department and all other stakeholders to utilize their potential and capacities to increase the literacy ratio.

He said that every child would be given equal opportunities to receive quality education.

Arslan further said education was the key to build the economy and overcome social problems.