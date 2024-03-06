- Home
Promotion Of Electric Bikes Vital To Abolish Pollution, Save Expenses: Khawaja Suleman Siddique
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) President Anjuman Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique said introduction of electric bikes in local markets was of vital importance to abolish pollution and reduce expenses on travelling.
He said this while addressing a ceremony in the local market on Wednesday. Amid soaring prices and increasing prices of petrol rates, it has become difficult for common men to afford motorcycles.
The emergence of electric bikes in the market is seen as a positive step towards both saving costs and reducing pollution.
Encouraging the public to opt for electric bikes over petrol-driven motorcycles, he stated that the need for the government to launch similar projects to promote electric bikes among traders, businessmen and other citizens.
He added that electric bikes offer a standard and affordable travel solution, relieving citizens from expensive petrol prices and also mitigating environmental pollution. On this occasion, a good number of local traders were also present.
