Promotion of freedom of press indispensable for supremacy of law: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Wednesday said that the promotion of freedom of the press was indispensable for the supremacy of law.

In his message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the law minister said that the current government and the Ministry of Law were committed to solving all media-related issues.

He said that he paid tribute to brave and courageous journalists.

He said that he felt proud of the journalists who put their lives at risk and do their professional duty.

He said that the services of journalists who carried out their duties impartially would always be remembered.

A free press was the backbone of democracy and the rule of law, he added.

The minister said that media played a very important role in the development of any society. The role of independent media was very important in conveying the voice of the marginalized sections to the government, he added.

He said that spreading false and fabricated news under the guise of freedom of the press was against the principles of journalism and journalistic laws. It was important to uphold the importance of media freedom, he added.

He said that journalists should be free to do their work without interference.