Promotion Of Habitation In LDA Avenue-I Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Promotion of habitation in LDA Avenue-I reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Additional Director General Urban Planning Rana Tikka Khan presided over a meeting to review various development projects to promote habitation and encourage construction of houses in LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Monday, Chief Engineer Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa, Director EME Abdul Razzaq and Director LDA Avenue-I Fahad Anis Qureshi participated in the meeting.

During the meeting It was decided that the cost for construction of boundary wall of the scheme and improvement of entrances and exits would also be estimated.

The participants also decided to make feasibility for construction of mosque.

The services of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) would be attained for the cleanliness of the scheme. For this purpose, estimated cost and plan would be obtained from LWMC managing director.

Security system in the scheme was also discussed during the meeting.

