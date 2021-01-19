UrduPoint.com
Promotion Of Healthy Activities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Promotion of healthy activities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Memon on Tuesday said parks and playgrounds were public property therefore no encroachments would be allowed in these parks.

Addressing in a meeting here with officials of the parks of the Municipal Administration Sukkur, he said they need to promote healthy activities among the youth so their energy could be used in a better dimension adding that the Sukkur administration is providing better sports and recreation facilities to people besides providing them basic municipal facilities.

He said parks and playgrounds provide recreation to citizens of Sukkur and therefore these facilities should be in best condition and also properly maintained.

