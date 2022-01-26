Promotion of healthy activities among youth urges

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Aslan Shaikh on Wednesday said that parks and playgrounds were public property therefore, no encroachments would be allowed in these parks.

Addressing in a meeting here, he said we need to promote healthy activities among our youth so their energy could be used in a better dimension.

"The Government is providing better spots and recreation facilities to people besides providing them basic municipal facilities,"he added.

He said parks and play grounds provides recreation to people of Sukkur and therefore these facilities should be in best condition and also properly maintained.