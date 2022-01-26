UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of Healthy Activities Among Youth Urges

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Promotion of healthy activities among youth urges

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Aslan Shaikh on Wednesday said that parks and playgrounds were public property therefore, no encroachments would be allowed in these parks.

Addressing in a meeting here, he said we need to promote healthy activities among our youth so their energy could be used in a better dimension.

"The Government is providing better spots and recreation facilities to people besides providing them basic municipal facilities,"he added.

He said parks and play grounds provides recreation to people of Sukkur and therefore these facilities should be in best condition and also properly maintained.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Sukkur Government Best

Recent Stories

Construction of new gas terminals be linked to sto ..

Construction of new gas terminals be linked to storage: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 Gold up by Rs500 to Rs 127,150 per tola

Gold up by Rs500 to Rs 127,150 per tola

few seconds
 UN Mission in Iraq Decries Airstrike on Parliament ..

UN Mission in Iraq Decries Airstrike on Parliamentary Speaker's House

2 seconds ago
 Div admin takes measures for uninterrupted LPG sup ..

Div admin takes measures for uninterrupted LPG supply

15 minutes ago
 DC visits various city areas

DC visits various city areas

15 minutes ago
 PSX gains 67 points to close at 44,955 points

PSX gains 67 points to close at 44,955 points

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>