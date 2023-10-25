Open Menu

Promotion Of Healthy Activities Improves Skills Of Youth: Tourism Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2023 | 10:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Sindh caretaker minister for tourism, environment and climate change and coastal development Arshad Wali Muhammad, on Wednesday, said that promoting the trend of healthy activities in society improves the skills of the youth and the provincial government will provide possible support in this regard.

He expressed the views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of a fishing competition organized under the Pakistan Boat Rally and Fishing Association here.

The minister said that apart from the local fishing industry in the coastal belt of Sindh, youth was also coming forward in the healthy sports of amateur fishing which also provides an excellent recreational opportunity to the citizens of Sindh.

The services of technical experts would be provided by the provincial government to bring the talent of the youth in front of the world, he said.

Arshad Wali Muhammad distributed prizes to the participants of the fishing event and appreciated their skills.

Officials of the Pakistan Boat Rally and Fishing Association and senior officers of the Tourism and Environment Department were also present at the event.

