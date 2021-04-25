MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Promotion of high value crop and use of modern technology was of vital importance and Punjab government was paying immense focus on plantation of Peach, Dates, Citrus, Olive, Pear and some other fruits across the province.

This was stated by Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel during his visit at fruit farm Syed Sharafat Shah and Syed Anwar Shah, in Mailsi, here on Sunday. He inspected Peach and "Alocha" Orchards and lauded effort of the progressive farmers. He stated that such farmers were role model as they used to cultivate high value crops and come up with new agricultural experiences.

High value crops can help improve earning more profit and strengthening country's economy. For promotion of fruits, the government is spending Rs 360 million. Subsidy of Rs 300,000 is being given to owner of every registered nursery in Multan, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and Bhawalnagar. Similarly, the nurseries are being registered for provision of quality fruit trees to the farmers. He directed field staffers to guide farmers about modern production technology of different fruits as per environment of the region. Saqib also remarked that the government was also facilitating farmers in provision of modern irrigation systems.