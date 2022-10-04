UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of Higher Education A Pathway To Balochistan's Development: Acting Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 07:45 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Acting Governor of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Tuesday said that the promotion of higher education would have positive effects and a pathway to the development and prosperity of the entire province.

"In order to meet the challenges of the modern era, it is necessary to adopt the education and training of the new generation according to the ground realities with the contemporary requirements." He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of university students led by former Senator Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani, said press release issue here.

On this occasion, Acting Governor Balochistan said that the services of experts and researchers of higher educational institutions could be fruitful in formulating educational policies while dealing with the challenges of the ever-changing world.

The delegation urged the Acting Governor of Balochistan to provide the students of the university campus in Kharan with the best educational environment and also provide hostel facilities so that they could continue their studies with full attention.

On which Acting Governor Balochistan assured his all possible support.

