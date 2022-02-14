UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of Higher Education In Top Priorities Of Govt: Dummar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 03:34 PM

Promotion of higher education in top priorities of Govt: Dummar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar has said that the promotion of higher education sector is one of the top priorities of the provincial government.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said Higher education institutions were being set up in all the districts of the province including the southern districts of Balochistan in order to improve quality of education in the province.

"Work is underway on several projects to establish new educational institutions and colleges across the province, including Ziarat", he said adding that special technology zones would be set up to adapt educational institutions to modern requirements and market needs and to impart modern skills to the students.

He said that it was his heartfelt wish to make Quaid-e-Azam Cadet College stand on its own feet, as it is being completed saying that the construction work of the college would be started in phases very soon.

The Finance Minister said that the establishment of this higher educational institution would usher in a new era of educational development in Ziarat Division.

