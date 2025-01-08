Open Menu

Promotion Of Industrial Sector Top Priority: Provincial Minister For Commerce And Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 08:42 PM

Promotion of industrial sector top priority: Provincial Minister for Commerce and Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain

Provincial Minister for Commerce and Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired 140th meeting of FIEDMC Board of Directors, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Commerce and Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired 140th meeting of FIEDMC board of Directors, here on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed a 12-point agenda and former President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Dr Khuram Tariq was nominated as Chairman to continue the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer FIEDMC Mian Jamil Ahmed was confirmed in the meeting while he was assigned the powers of the Sizing Authority.

Five different committees including procurement and audit were also approved. The administrative and financial matters were also approved.

The meeting also approved hiring a new security company, establishing 2 lift stations in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, e-tendering for street lights in industrial zones, and a financial model to launch commercial areas in M-3 industrial city.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that industrial infrastructure in industrial zones under FIEDMC is being improved. He urged the need to hire the services of a high-level professional security agency for the safety of industrial areas.

He said that increasing employment opportunities through promotion of the industrial sector is the mission.

Additional Secretary Commerce, Senior Economic Advisor and Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad attended the meeting through video-link.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Chamber Commerce Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Promotion of industrial sector top priority: Provi ..

Promotion of industrial sector top priority: Provincial Minister for Commerce an ..

3 minutes ago
 DC Jamshoro visits Sehwan, reviews development pro ..

DC Jamshoro visits Sehwan, reviews development projects

3 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of Khalilur Rehman Qamar hone ..

ATC adjourns hearing of Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case till Jan 21

3 minutes ago
 KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinica ..

KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinical research, trials courses

11 minutes ago
 Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Ta ..

Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Tanveer

10 minutes ago
 Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out o ..

Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out of control

10 minutes ago
UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local T ..

UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local Terrorist List for terrorist or ..

15 minutes ago
 CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every d ..

CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every day: Azma Bokhari

10 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasises crucial role of Arm ..

30 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet d ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excelle ..

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mo ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum K ..

45 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament President condemns Israel's public ..

Arab Parliament President condemns Israel's publication of maps claiming Arab la ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan