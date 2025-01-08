Promotion of industrial sector top priority: Provincial Minister for Commerce and Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Commerce and Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired 140th meeting of FIEDMC board of Directors, here on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed a 12-point agenda and former President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Dr Khuram Tariq was nominated as Chairman to continue the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer FIEDMC Mian Jamil Ahmed was confirmed in the meeting while he was assigned the powers of the Sizing Authority.

Five different committees including procurement and audit were also approved. The administrative and financial matters were also approved.

The meeting also approved hiring a new security company, establishing 2 lift stations in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, e-tendering for street lights in industrial zones, and a financial model to launch commercial areas in M-3 industrial city.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that industrial infrastructure in industrial zones under FIEDMC is being improved. He urged the need to hire the services of a high-level professional security agency for the safety of industrial areas.

He said that increasing employment opportunities through promotion of the industrial sector is the mission.

Additional Secretary Commerce, Senior Economic Advisor and Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad attended the meeting through video-link.