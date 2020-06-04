Promotion of industries, facilities to business community top priority of Govt: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that promotion of industries and provision of all possible facilities to business community was top priority of the government and emphasized for ensuring full participation of private sector in development of the country.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a high-level meeting regarding the proposed budget for next financial year. Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafiz Shaikh presented sketch of revenue and expenditures of the ongoing fiscal year and estimates of next budget.

The advisor gave a detailed briefing about progress on reforms in Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

The prime minister said that special attention would be given in the next budget on revival and promotion of industrial sector affected due to coronavirus, ensuring best and effective use of subsidies and to reduce the burden of unnecessary government expenditure.

The prime minister emphasized that the government in the upcoming federal budget would give special attention to curtail non-developmental expenditures.

The prime minister stressed the need for ensuring full participation of private sector in development projects, adding that promotion of public-private partnership was need of the hour.

The prime minister directed advisor on finance to give final shape to estimate of development expenditures in consultation with the provinces.