Promotion Of Industries Vital To Strengthen Economy

Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:19 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday said the promotion of industries and local businesses was essential to strengthen national economic

He expressed these views while addressing the ground breaking of Industrial Association at Small Industry Estate at Abbottabad district.

The speaker said that presently the country was burdened with a loan of 100 billion Dollars and the only way available for its payment is to increase tax net and improve collection. He added that PTI government has taken coherent steps to bring economic stability and revenue generations.

He said the government has prioritized support to industrialists for promoting their products across the world.

He assured Chamber of Commerce that steps would be taken to resolve their problems as the development of industry would lead to development of the country.

Industrial Association President Haji Iftikhar Ahmed, Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce President Inayatur Rehman, General Secretary of Industrial Association Abbottabad Syed Shafqat Hussain Shah and others also highlighted the different issues.

Former member Tehsil Council Sardar Sher Dal, Tehmina Fahim, District President PTI Women's Wing Yasmeen Bibi besides people from Chamber of Commerce and Industry were present on the occasion.

