Promotion of interfaith harmony key to regional unity, peace: Sardar Yousaf

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Monday emphasized that promoting interfaith harmony is vital for fostering regional unity, solidarity, and peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Monday emphasized that promoting interfaith harmony is vital for fostering regional unity, solidarity, and peace.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin, at his office.

Reaffirming his ministry’s commitment to strengthening relations with brotherly Islamic countries, Minister Yousaf said significant progress had been made in the previous government to promote interfaith harmony. "We are reviving efforts in line with party policy and the directions of Party Leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," he stated.

Minister Yousaf warmly welcomed the ambassador’s invitation to participate in the upcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan, and expressed interest in enhancing people-to-people ties through the exchange of students and religious scholars between the two countries.

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin said the President of Kazakhstan is expected to visit Pakistan in October this year. He noted that Kazakhstan was Pakistan's largest trading partner in Central Asia last year, and efforts are underway to resume direct flights between the two countries.

Ambassador Kistafin further shared that a delegation of Kazakh athletes and businessmen will soon visit Pakistan, with the business delegation scheduled to participate in a business forum in Karachi.

He said Kazakhstan and Pakistan are set to sign several bilateral cooperation agreements in the coming days.