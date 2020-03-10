UrduPoint.com
Promotion Of Interfaith Harmony Need Of Hour: Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Inter-faith harmony and tolerance are vital and need of hour for peaceful co-existence in the society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Inter-faith harmony and tolerance are vital and need of hour for peaceful co-existence in the society.

Addressing a ceremony held here by Lamp Fellowship International, Assistant Commissioner (city), Ambareen Chaudhry said the services of Christian community in the field of health, education, defense were unforgettable and urged the religious scholars to guide the masses in accordance with the true spirit and teachings of islam.

She said that minorities were enjoying their rights freely in the country and urged the people to promote love and harmony and work collectively for the country's development.

She also highlighted the role of media, universities, religious institutions, government, religious scholars, civil society, judiciary and legislature for promoting tolerance in the country, adding that interfaith harmony was the way forward towards peace and prosperity in the society.

