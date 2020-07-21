Promotion of interfaith harmony, tolerance need of hour: Archbishop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Archbishop of twin cities, Dr. Joseph Arsahd Tuesday said that promotion of interfaith harmony and tolerance was the need of the hour and all people should respect each other's religions in order to create religious harmony, brotherhood and peace in the society.

He expressed these views while presiding over a special meeting for promoting inter-faith harmony held here at St. Joseph's Cathedral.

On this occasion, a representative for Interfaith Harmony, Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar informed the participants about the details of the meetings with various scholars and religious leaders adding that they appreciated the efforts of promoting inter-faith harmony and termed the efforts of the Christian community commendable.

In-charge of the Justice and Peace Commission, Reverend Father Sylvester Joseph, staff members of Caritas, Islamabad, lawyers, social workers, religious leaders as well as the general public attended the meeting and expressed their commitment to work for the promotion of religious harmony and peace in the society.