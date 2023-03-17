UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of IT Imperative For Progress Of Country: Dr Sajjad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Promotion of IT imperative for progress of country: Dr Sajjad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Promotion of Information Technology (IT) and its use in different segments of the economy is imperative to put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity, says Dr. Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was talking to a delegation comprising of Madam Maria Vonderach, Digital Marketing Manager of Sherpary and Mr. Felix Monschein, Product Manager of M/s. Twint in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce &Industry (FCCI), here on Friday. "Both these companies are dealing in IT", he said and added that President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq was taking keen interest in the overall growth of IT sector in Pakistan. He said that Pakistani youth has inherent qualities of head and heart. "They have achieved unique distinction at the individual level but we need to make collective and organised moves to promote the culture of IT in Pakistan. He said that the youngest microsoft professional Arfa Kareem also belonged to Faisalabad and in her memory an IT tower was built in Lahore by the name of Arfa Kareem Tower. He also introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and said that Pakistan has twelve different ecological zones and there was vast scope for the promotion of tourism in this country. Madam Maria was impressed with the scenic beauty of snow clad hills, lush green pastures and virgin coast line.

She expressed satisfaction over the law-and-order situation in Pakistan and said that her firm intends to explore new opportunities of investment in the fields of tourism, technology, artificial intelligence and many other emerging sectors. She also showed keen interest in the traditional foods of Pakistan and said that she had remembered many exotic food varieties including ten types of Naans. She also proudly showed her scarf printed with the Pakistani flag. Mr. Felix Monschein was also appreciative of the God-gifted capabilities of Pakistani youth and said that his company intends to promote relationships between youth and IT clubs of different countries. He said that a proposal was also under consideration to organise a competition between young start-ups of different countries. "This step would help Pakistani youth to compete at the global level in this cutting-edge technology", he added. Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Executive Members Muhammad Asim, Sanaullah Niazi and Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Young Entrepreneurs Mr. Danial Sheikh were also present during this meeting. Later Dr. Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI shields to Madam Maria and Mr. Felix.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Snow Technology Company Road Young Progress Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions on Afghanistan coordinated by ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in ene ..

UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in energy and climate action fields

41 minutes ago
 9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives ..

9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management gradua ..

41 minutes ago

Rabdan Academy holds ‘Promising Practices Forum’ with participation of leadi ..

1 hour ago
 Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable ..

Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable energy, reducing emissions

2 hours ago
 Japan’s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

Japan’s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.