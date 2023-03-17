Promotion of IT imperative for progress of country: Dr Sajjad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Promotion of Information Technology (IT) and its use in different segments of the economy is imperative to put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity, says Dr. Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was talking to a delegation comprising of Madam Maria Vonderach, Digital Marketing Manager of Sherpary and Mr. Felix Monschein, Product Manager of M/s. Twint in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce &Industry (FCCI), here on Friday. "Both these companies are dealing in IT", he said and added that President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq was taking keen interest in the overall growth of IT sector in Pakistan. He said that Pakistani youth has inherent qualities of head and heart. "They have achieved unique distinction at the individual level but we need to make collective and organised moves to promote the culture of IT in Pakistan. He said that the youngest microsoft professional Arfa Kareem also belonged to Faisalabad and in her memory an IT tower was built in Lahore by the name of Arfa Kareem Tower. He also introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and said that Pakistan has twelve different ecological zones and there was vast scope for the promotion of tourism in this country. Madam Maria was impressed with the scenic beauty of snow clad hills, lush green pastures and virgin coast line.

She expressed satisfaction over the law-and-order situation in Pakistan and said that her firm intends to explore new opportunities of investment in the fields of tourism, technology, artificial intelligence and many other emerging sectors. She also showed keen interest in the traditional foods of Pakistan and said that she had remembered many exotic food varieties including ten types of Naans. She also proudly showed her scarf printed with the Pakistani flag. Mr. Felix Monschein was also appreciative of the God-gifted capabilities of Pakistani youth and said that his company intends to promote relationships between youth and IT clubs of different countries. He said that a proposal was also under consideration to organise a competition between young start-ups of different countries. "This step would help Pakistani youth to compete at the global level in this cutting-edge technology", he added. Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Executive Members Muhammad Asim, Sanaullah Niazi and Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Young Entrepreneurs Mr. Danial Sheikh were also present during this meeting. Later Dr. Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI shields to Madam Maria and Mr. Felix.