Promotion Of KP Tourism, Vision Of PM : Shaukat Yousufzai

Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Promotion of KP tourism, vision of PM : Shaukat Yousufzai

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Culture Shaukat Ali Yousufzai Monday said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to promote tourism to portray the beauty and peaceful face of the country and KPK to the world.

He said this while talking to the media persons on the concluding ceremony of three days Galyat Snow Festival organized by Galyat Development Authority (GDA).

He further said that Galyat, Malam Jabba and Kalam were the most beautiful areas of the world where we were promoting our culture and tourism.

Shaukat Yousufzai stated that the KP government was taking concrete measures for the development of tourism in the province, events like snow festivals would not only boost the confidence of the people but also increase the commercial activities in the areas.

The minister also congratulated GDA for organizing the successful three days long Galyat Snow Festival which attracted thousands of tourists.

Shaukat Yousufzai also awarded certificates amongst the journalists, players and event organizers who have participated in the snow festival.

