Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Promotion of latest technology imperative to increase agri productivity: Dr Iqrar

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that promotion of latest technology was imperative to increase per acre agri productivity in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that promotion of latest technology was imperative to increase per acre agri productivity in the country.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of a two-day conference titled “emerging technologies for crop improvement” jointly organized by Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics; and Center for Advanced Studies (CAS), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He said that adoption of modern agricultural technology was indispensable for achieving food self-sufficiency. In the context of climate change, varieties of crops with more resistance will have to be introduced so that the dream of agricultural development can be achieved, he added.

He said, "By increasing per acre production, we can not only achieve food self-sufficiency but economic condition of the farmers would also be improved.

Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the conference provided ample opportunities to implement coordinated efforts.

He said that agricultural golden chapter can be opened by making joint efforts of scientists at the international level.

Dr. Alex Johnson from the University of Melbourne Australia said that there was a dire need to harmonize biosafety laws which was imperative for food security.

Director CAS Dr Sultan Habib Ullah, Dr Shoukat Ali from Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Chairman Plant Breeding and Genetics UAF Dr. Azeem Iqbal Khan, Dr. Rizwana Maqbool, Dr. Raheela Rehman, Dr Aslam, and others were also present on the occasion.

