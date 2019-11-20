Promotion of Livestock to reduce poverty line in Balochistan: Governor

Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said there was huge opportunities in Balochistan's Livestock sector but international and local investors would take beneficial of suitable advantages of same sector through investment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) : Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said there was huge opportunities in Balochistan 's Livestock sector but international and local investors would take beneficial of suitable advantages of same sector through investment.

He expressed these views while addressing at concluding ceremony of three days Livestock Expo 2019 at Balochitan University which was inaugurated on 18th November by President Dr. Arif Alvi as chief guest.

Provincial Minister for Health Nasib-Ullah Marri, Adviser to Chief Minister for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar, Adviser to CM Ijaz Sanjarani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazil Asghar, Livestock Secretary Dostain Jamaldeni, foreigner and local companies' officials, experts of Livestock, farmers and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Governor AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai said the first Balochistan Livestock Expo 2019 had successfully achieved its targets which was appreciated at International and national Level and paid tribute to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and his entire team for establishing successful Livestock Expo at Balochistan University.

He said various delegation from neighboring countries participated the Livestock Expo 2019 and their presences would improve investment of Livestock environment in Balochistan which was positive sign of Livestock Sector and especially of province.

"It is good decision of present provincial government for establishing Livestock Expo 2019 to create awareness potential of same department", he said and added problems of Livestock and agriculture would also be solved from massive successive of Expo.

He said promotion of Livestock in the province would be helped in elimination of poverty which could also provide employment opportunities to youth of the areas.

On the occasion, Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar, Ijaz Sanjarani and Chief Secretary Balochistan also expressed their views regarding importance of Livestock Department.

Governor Balochistan distributed memorial shields among organizers and guest of Livestock Expo at the end of ceremony. Earlier, he also inspected various stalls.