Promotion Of Local Industries Vital For Economic Growth: PA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Saturday inaugurated

Expo 2025 organized by the Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce.

According to a press release issued here while addressing the event, the speaker said that the country's development was directly linked to its political stability.

He termed the "Suthra Punjab" (Clean Punjab) programme as a significant initiative of the Punjab chief minister, under which rural areas would also be cleaned.

He emphasized that the promotion of local industries was the foundation of economic growth and reiterated that the Punjab government was providing all necessary facilities for establishing industries.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted that the establishment of a one-window desk had helped resolve

the industrialists' issues.

Declaring Sahiwal division as the "Food Basket" of the country, he pointed out that there were vast opportunities for setting up food industries in the region.

On this occasion, Sahiwal Chamber President Sheikh Azmat Saleem, demanded the establishment of a new industrial estate, to which Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan assured of full support.

The speaker also visited various stalls at the expo and appreciated efforts of the Sahiwal Chamber.

MPA Malik Qasim Nadeem, Sahiwal DC Shahid Mehmood and members of the Executive Committee

were also present.

