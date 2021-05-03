Promotion of Local Industry: NTDC invites healthy suggestions from all stake holders

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) : May 03 (APP):In line with the vision of the government of Pakistan for ease of doing business, the state-run National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) took initiative to promote and encourage local industry, manufacturers and contractors pertaining to power sector, it was officially said on Monday.

In this regard, virtual meeting of all stakeholders was conducted under the supervision of Chairman board of Directors NTDC Naveed Ismail, at WAPDA House, media wing of the NTDC said in a statement released to the media.

Addressing to the large number of participants, Naveed Ismail said that as per the vision of government of Pakistan, NTDC aimed to encourage the local industry, manufactures, contractors, consultants, suppliers in the field of transformers, cable, conductor, towers and other accessories.

This will result in promotion of indigenization, new players in the market bringing economy in prices, saving in foreign exchange, creation of employment opportunities and GDP growth of the country.

Later the Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan chaired the second session of the meeting of consultants and contractors, wherein, suggestions of every participant were noted and taken seriously for development of mutual mechanism. The Managing Director NTDC asked all stakeholders to submit their collective suggestions and proposals to NTDC for further deliberations. He further said that to promote and accommodate the local industry, NTDC team will review the process after fulfilling the legal formalities. He intimated that the follow up meeting on the subject would be held subsequently.

APP / AHR