Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully benefit from CPEC: Naval Chief

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in World Maritimes Day with says the government has declared this year as Blue Economy Year which is a good step.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2020) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said promotion of maritime sector was vital to fully benefit from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a message on the occasion of World Maritimes Day on Thursday he said the government has declared this year as Blue Economy Year which is a good step.

The Naval Chief said increasing pollution besides traditional challenges was a serious issue and there was a need of collective efforts by all coastal countries to cope these problems.

He said Pakistan Navy took various steps including cleanliness of ports, prevention of oil spill and plantation of mangroves in coastal areas.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi reiterated to extend full cooperation for promotion of ship industry and development of maritime sector.