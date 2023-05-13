UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of Officials Of Fingerprint Bureau & Police Band Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has signed and approved summary for promotions of officials of Fingerprint Bureau & Police Band of Punjab Police

In his message, he said that the promotions of Fingerprint Bureau and Band Staff officials were stopped for the past several years, but now the officials eligible for promotion would get their departmental right soon.

Likewise, from next week, promotions of officials of Fingerprint Bureau Branch would commence.

He said that the promotion of 580 Sub-Inspectors and 450 ASIs would be approved this week.

The IGP said that thousands of new promotions had been approved in the police, adding that all officials should complete their ACRs and records as soon as possible. He said that in return of these promotions, department simply required the officials to serve and protect the citizens conscientiously and spare no effort in protecting Pakistan.

