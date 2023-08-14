Promotion of peace imperative for national progress, prosperity: Dr Zill-i-Huma

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli stressing the need to iron out differences among the society, ending prejudice and to promote the message of peace, said that peace is imperative for national progress and prosperity.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony at GCWUF here on Monday, she said, "We got a separate country after great sacrifices. Now, it is our duty to work hard for its progress and prosperity." She saluted the sacrifices of freedom fighters, who had devoted their lives to get a separate country for the Muslims of subcontinent.

She said that Pakistan would be counted in the list of developed countries one day.

She also stressed the need to renew promise diligence, honesty, and hard work for improvement and development of the country and said that Pakistan came into being after great struggle.

She said, "People in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are still paying heavy debt for their freedom but we are lucky to enjoy our freedom in our liberated homeland." She prayed for the Muslims of IIOJK, Palestine and all other countries where they are striving hard for their freedom.

Earlier, she hoisted the national flag to inaugurate the ceremonies of Jashan-e-Azadi (76th Independence Day) in the university and led a special prayer for national solidarity and integrity.

Security staff of the university presented a special march-past to mark Independence Day while she also cut a cake to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi in a most befitting manner.

The university students presented national songs (Milli Naghmas) while all coordinators, directors, heads of various departments and students actively participated in Independence Day ceremony.