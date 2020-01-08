(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday has said that promotion of peace, religious harmony and tolerance was top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday has said that promotion of peace, religious harmony and tolerance was top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The provincial government was taking all steps to ensure peaceful environment and all other stakeholders would have to work together in that regard, he said during a meeting with civil society representatives, led by the Youth Development Foundation chief executive officer.

The minister said everyone would have to promote social cohesion to secure future.

The delegation acknowledged the services of the government for promoting interfaith harmony in society and expressed hope that efforts would continue for fostering peace and love across the country.