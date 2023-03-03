Promotion of peace, tolerance stressed in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Eminent scholars have emphasized on the promotion of peace and tolerance in the society during the 'message of peace conference' held under the auspices of the Auqaf Department at historical Badshahi Mosque, here on Friday.

Caretaker Minister for Auqaf Punjab Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir was the chief guest on the occasion while Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, Director General Asif Ali Farrukh, Chairman Central Ruet-e Hilal Committee and Khatib Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Maulana Asif Qasmi and other scholars were also present during the conference.

Auqaf Minister Punjab Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said in his keynote address that there is a need to promote peace in the society and Ulema and Mashaikh have an important role in this. "The holy month of Ramadan is approaching, so it is necessary to raise the voice of peace from the Mihrab and Mimber", stressed the minister. He further said that the goals of peace could be achieved by following the philosophy of inter-faith harmony.

Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said that the Auqaf department would continue to play its role in promoting social peace.

"Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also given special instructions for taking steps to promote peace and tolerance in the society", he said.

Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari said that the Pegham-e-Amn Conference would send a positive message to every class. "The Auqaf Department has always provided a platform for promoting harmony and national unity", said Bukhari.

On this occasion, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khatib Badshahi Masjid, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, said that Ulema and Mashaikh emphasized the need to promote peace and stability at every opportunity. "Pakistan will be made a center of harmony and tolerance in every respect", he pledged.

In the conference, all the participants, including the provincial minister, joined hands and vowed to play their role in the promotion of national unity and tolerance. On this occasion, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir also offered a special prayer for peace and prosperity.