Promotion Of People-friendly, IT-based Policing Vision Of IG Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Promotion of people-friendly, IT-based policing vision of IG Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional IG Operations Punjab Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan said that promotion of people friendly and IT based policing is a core component of vision and policy of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

The comprehensive steps are being taken in this regard.

He said this while addressing 16 SPs coming to Punjab from the Federation at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

AIG Operations Punjab said that Punjab police had been pursuing zero tolerance policy for prevention of crimes against minorities, women and children.

Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan said that officers who become part of Pakistan Police Service should consider their job as a sacred obligation and make public service their mission.

He said that departmental promotion enhances rank as well as professional responsibilities therefore officers should be ready to perform their duties and serve the public in all circumstances. He apprised the SPs about the responsibilities and professional matters executed by Operations Branch of Punjab police.

DIG Operations Kamran Adil briefed the newly appointed officers about the vision of IG Punjab and the working of Punjab Police.

He said that improvement in working of police station was one of the top priorities of IG Punjab and in this regard, upgradation process of of police stations was continued under Special Initiative Police Station Project.

He said that it was responsibility of the supervisory officers to improve the performance of police stations by providing all possible relief to the people.

Kamran Adil said that equal provision of additional resources and facilities for investigations along with operations was an important part of IG Punjab's policy. He told the young officers that there were numerous opportunities for young police officers in Punjab to learn and excel in their careers.

On this occasion, SPs also asked questions about specialized forces, personnel training courses and other professional matters.

The SPs were also taken to visit of various branches of Central Police Office, Control Room, Social Media and Monitoring Room.

>