Promotion Of Police,public Friendship Awareness Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Highway Patrol started a campaign 'Promotion of police and public friendship

awareness regarding traffic rules', in the region, said by a spokesman for the PHP

here on Monday.

He said the PHP started bridging a gap between public and police besides

creating people-police friendship in a real sense.

In charge of education Wing of the PHP Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz was conducting

visits to various private and private institutions besides holding special meetings with people of

all walks of life and briefing was also being organized regarding services provided by

the patrolling police to the public.

More Stories From Pakistan