Promotion Of Police,public Friendship Awareness Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Highway Patrol started a campaign 'Promotion of police and public friendship
awareness regarding traffic rules', in the region, said by a spokesman for the PHP
here on Monday.
He said the PHP started bridging a gap between public and police besides
creating people-police friendship in a real sense.
In charge of education Wing of the PHP Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz was conducting
visits to various private and private institutions besides holding special meetings with people of
all walks of life and briefing was also being organized regarding services provided by
the patrolling police to the public.