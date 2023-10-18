Promotion of pulses cultivation imperative for economic stability: AARI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Chief Scientist Pulses Department Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Khalid Hussain said that promotion of pulses cultivation was imperative for economic stability in addition to catering to domestic food requirements of the country.

Addressing a meeting on “Annual Research Programme 2023-24 for Pulses Cultivation” at AARI, he said that pulses were the integral part of routine diet and the government had to expend huge revenue on this

commodity.

He stressed the need of a subsidy package for pulses cultivation and said that it would persuade growers to cultivate pulses at maximum space of their lands which would not only help in catering domestic food requirements but the country could also generate huge foreign exchange by its export.

He also highlighted the importance of value chain policy and said that the government should immediately announce subsidy on one acre pulses cultivation in addition to ensuring provision of quality seed of new hybrid pulses varieties to the growers.

Dr Arshad Bashir, Senior Scientist Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), said that a new policy was formulated for pulses cultivation and its value addition and after true implementation on this policy would not only increase pulses production in the country but it would also help Pakistan to earn maximum foreign exchange through its export.

Principal Scientist AARI Dr Muhammad Azeem Asad said the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) was concentrating on new areas in Bhakkar, Mankera, Chakwal, Attock Mastong, Bar Khan, Lasbela, Loralai, Jaffar Abad (Baluchistan), Sukkur, Larkana (Sindh), Karkh and Lucky Marwat (KP) for promotion of pulses cultivation.

He also urged farmers to adopt mix crop techniques for cultivation of pulses. In this way, they could save huge input cost, he added.

Chief Scientist Plant Pathology Department AARI Dr Azhar Iqbal, Deputy Director Agriculture Research Information Unit Dr Qavi Irshad, Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Senior Scientist AARI Dr Muzammal Sattar, Dr Arshad, Dr Ammara Sahar and others were also present.