UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Promotion Of RE Is Govt Vision: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 10:25 PM

Promotion of RE is Govt vision: Shibli Faraz

Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz Monday said that promotion of cheap and clean electricity from renewable resources was vision of the incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz Monday said that promotion of cheap and clean electricity from renewable resources was vision of the incumbent government.

Chairing the meeting of sub-committee of Senate Standing Committee on Power here, he said there was dire need to devise a comprehensive strategy in this regard while keeping in view country's energy requirement.

He said the country's energy requirement could be fulfilled by utilizing the latest technology. However, it was need of hour to make proper planning for getting clean and cheap electricity, he added.

He said the government approval many Renewable Energy (RE) projects which would also positive impact on the national economy.

The sub-committee was briefed about steps taken by the government for generating clean energy trough RE sources.

Shibli Faraz said that in past no proper attention was given to RE but now the incumbent government was giving priority to generate clean energy through RE sources.

Senator Nauman Wazir stressed the need for up-grading the power transmission system in the country. Shibli Faraz asked for taking on board all the stakeholders before formulation of any policy.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Sirajul Haq, Chairman NEPRA and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Senate Technology Electricity Nepra All From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

28 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

43 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princ ..

43 minutes ago

HRW Regrets China's Decision to Sanction NGO Over ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.