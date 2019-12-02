Promotion of RE is Govt vision: Shibli Faraz

Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz Monday said that promotion of cheap and clean electricity from renewable resources was vision of the incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz Monday said that promotion of cheap and clean electricity from renewable resources was vision of the incumbent government

Chairing the meeting of sub-committee of Senate Standing Committee on Power here, he said there was dire need to devise a comprehensive strategy in this regard while keeping in view country's energy requirement.

He said the country's energy requirement could be fulfilled by utilizing the latest technology. However, it was need of hour to make proper planning for getting clean and cheap electricity, he added.

He said the government approval many Renewable Energy (RE) projects which would also positive impact on the national economy.

The sub-committee was briefed about steps taken by the government for generating clean energy trough RE sources.

Shibli Faraz said that in past no proper attention was given to RE but now the incumbent government was giving priority to generate clean energy through RE sources.

Senator Nauman Wazir stressed the need for up-grading the power transmission system in the country. Shibli Faraz asked for taking on board all the stakeholders before formulation of any policy.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Sirajul Haq, Chairman NEPRA and other senior officials.