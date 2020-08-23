UrduPoint.com
Promotion Of Religious Harmony Urges

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Promotion of religious harmony urges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Sunday has said that ulema of all schools of thought must play more active role for promotion of religious harmony, brotherhood and tolerance in society to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said while taking to Ulemas of the Sukkur region at his residence here .

He said anti islam and anti-Pakistan elements wanted to create unrest and law & order problems in the country and it was high time for religious leaders to come ahead and foil their nefarious designs.

He said organizers and coordinators of the special events in Muharram must also do all possible arrangements for maintaining an atmosphere of tolerance and mutual respect during Muharram-ul-Harram.

