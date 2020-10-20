Promotion of religious harmony urges

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi has said that the Ulema of all schools of thought must play active role for promotion of religious harmony, brotherhood and tolerance in society to maintain peace during Rabi-ul- Awal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi has said that the Ulema of all schools of thought must play active role for promotion of religious harmony, brotherhood and tolerance in society to maintain peace during Rabi-ul- Awal.

While taking to Ulemas of the district at his office here on Tuesday, the additional deputy commissioner said that anti islam and anti-Pakistan elements wanted to create unrest and law & order problems and religious leaders came ahead and foiled their nefarious designs.

He also urged Ulema to promote religious harmony and peace specialy during the holy Month of Rabi-ul- Awal.