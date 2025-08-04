Promotion of sacred Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) to bring prosperity and success

Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari has said that promotion of the sacred Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) will bring prosperity and success

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari has said that promotion of the sacred Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) will bring prosperity and success.

He said this while presiding over the meeting related to 'Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)' held at Aiwan-e-Auqaf on Monday.

He appreciated the Punjab government's aim to hold 'Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen' (PBUH) to elaborate the glory of our beloved Last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and to highlight the sacred teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) at international level.

It is pertinent to mention here that 1500th birthday celebrations of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) will be held in a befitting manner and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued special directions in this regard.

Auqaf, Information, Higher education and school Education departments have been given special tasks while special functions will be organized in connection with 'Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).'

The theme "State Responsibilities in Teaching and Training the Useful Use of Social Media in the Light of the Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)" will be discussed in seminars and conferences.